When Keith Petters, owner of the Blue and Gray Bar and Grill in Gettysburg, heard Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announce new restrictions for restaurants last Thursday, he was able to take away one positive.
“At least we’d been through it before,” Petters said. “When the first shutdown happened back in March we didn’t really know what we were doing. So at least this time we have some idea of how to handle things.”
Petters is just one of several restaurant owners and managers who have had to adapt in the last week after Wolf announced the suspension of indoor dining in Pennsylvania until at least Jan. 4, 2021.
Thus far, Blue and Gray has not had to lay off any workers, something Petters said he’s thankful for and can be partially attribute to Gettysburg College students being out of town for the semester.
“That’s been a big part of it,” Petters said of the lack of student employees. “Normally when they’re back here for school a number of them work here, but they haven’t been here for this. Luckily we’ve been able to keep 44 people employed, but we’ve had to limit hours and rotate shifts. It’s difficult, because your staff is like family and you want to take care of them like they’re family.”
One area where Blue and Gray has been particularly hard hit is alcohol sales, especially with the change to takeout only meals.
“It’s been awful,” Petters said of the hit to his alcohol sales. “Ask anybody with a liquor license and they’re tell you the alcohol mark-up is a huge part of their profit margin, so to not be able to have people come in and sit at our bar is huge. Especially on a gameday like Saturday or Sunday where you’ll have people come in and sit down all day and watch games and order food and drinks.”
The switch to takeout only has also meant changes to food orders as well as a somewhat limited menu.
“You try to place smaller orders and hope people will be understanding if you run out of something,” Petters said. “We’ve mostly kept the same menu but taken off some seafood items and things we feel people are less likely to order if they’re not sitting down to eat.”
At Mansion House 1757 in Fairfield, owner Cindy Keeney said they have adapted their menu to make takeout easier.
“Yes, we do have fine dining, but we also have meals that are perfect for takeout, too,” Keeney said. “You can come in and get in and get a prime ribeye or you can come in and get a crab cake sandwich. And we’ve added things to our menu to include family style meals. This coming week we’re featuring fried chicken, and then the week of New Years we’ll have pork and sauerkraut, and those are the things that people have told us that they love.”
Despite the Mansion House normally being a sit-down environment, it doesn’t feel as if the restaurant is at a disadvantage compared to places such as sports bars or casual dining establishments, Keeney said.
“We feel like we offer a bit of everything,” she said. “And the community has been supportive throughout all of this. People are buying takeout, they’re buying gift cards, and just doing a lot of things to let us know that they appreciate us and want to help keep us in business.”
One way local communities have been supporting restaurants is through an “Adopt a Gettysburg Restaurant” program started by Roger Lund, owner of The Christmas Haus in Gettysburg.
The program, designed to support local restaurants in ways other than ordering takeout or offering larger tips, ask for participants to “adopt” a restaurant by purchasing gift cards the equivalent of two or more meals.
“The idea just kind of came to me that it would be great if people could adopt one or two restaurants to help out however they could,” Lund said. “It’s great to tell people to order takeout and tip well, but that’s not practical or organized and eventually that message goes away. If you adopt a specific restaurant, there’s more of a personal tie there and it’s sort of like adopting a family around Christmas time to buy gifts for.”
Blue and Gray and Mansion House are just two of 59 restaurants currently available to be “adopted.”
“We’re adding new restaurants just about every day it seems like,” Lund said. “The goal is just to help as many people and as many of these businesses as possible, and it gives business owners a psychological boost when you know you have someone looking out for you.”
Those interested in adopting a restaurant can do so by going to SignUpGenius.com and entering the email address gettysburgrestaurants2020@gmail.com in the search field. They can also suggest additional restaurants for the lists by sending an email to the address listed above.
“As a business owner, I know how tough this has been,” Lund said. “It’s not so much about the money lost, but about supporting your employees and hopefully this will make it easier for some of these restaurants to do that.”
