Mission of Mercy, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization providing free healthcare and dental care in Gettysburg is hosting a special showing of the film, "Health Care on the Front Lines" on Tuesday, Oct, 26,at Gettysburg Foursquare Church, 328 West Middle Street, Gettysburg, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. This event is open to the public and there is no cost to attend. Please RSVP by Oct. 25 to rsmith@aMissionofMercy.org.
"Health Care on the Front Lines" is a moving 28-minute documentary that contrasts Mission of Mercy's work in the 21st Century “to restore dignity, healing through Love,” with the 19th century work of Clara Barton, the "angel of the battlefield," who demonstrated how one person could change the course of health care during the Civil War.
