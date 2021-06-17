Bonnie Portzline is slated to present “Birds with a Gettysburg Address” at South Mountain Audubon Society meeting on Monday, June 21, at the Gettysburg Rec Park’s Charlie Sterner Building.
A South Mountain Audubon Society member, Portzline will present a new slideshow of her best photos taken in and around Gettysburg National Military Park in a talk entitled “Birds with a Gettysburg Address: A Lens on History,” according to a release issued by the society.
