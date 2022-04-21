The Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC) is screening the premiere of two short films in the movie theater at Mela Kitchen today, Friday April 22 for Earth Day, according to an LCAC release.
Landscapes & Legacy: the Story of a Pennsylvania Land Trust is about the origin of the land conservancy, as told by some of its founding members. Paying tribute to its origin 27 years ago, the film features two of our past presidents talking about what inspired the land conservancy’s creation and why the work we do continues to be important.
Roads, Rivers, and the Land In Between shows how the conservation of natural and agricultural resources benefits all residents of Adams County, highlighting the ways people connect with the land through recreation. From fishing, to bicycling, to enjoying locally-grown food, preserving the rural heritage is essential to maintaining quality of life.
Tickets are $15 ($5 for children) and include a glass of beer or cider (for those 21 and over). Doors open at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Land Conservancy of Adams County. To watch a preview and buy tickets for the premiere, visit to https://www.preserveadams.org/film.
