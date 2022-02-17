The Chamber, Adams County’s oldest and largest business organization, is seeking nominations of its member businesses for several awards.
Nominations are due by Friday, March 11, according to a chamber release.
Members may nominate any qualifying business, including their own, using a simplified application. Eligible categories include: Adams County Educator of the Year; Environmental Stewardship; Family-Owned Business; Nonprofit of the Year; and Small Business Person of the Year.
The awards will be presented during the chamber’s Business Excellence Reception at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at The Links at Gettysburg.
The chamber’s Awards Committee will review and evaluate all nominations based upon the criteria provided by the nominated individual or business/organization, according to the release.
"Selection will be based on the brief written narrative provided by the nominee and supporting evidence provided by the nominator. Nominations submitted are not required to provide or reveal proprietary information, though all information received will be treated as confidential," the release reads.
To complete a nomination, visit www.gettysburg-chamber.org and click on “News & Programs” then “Nomination Forms.”
About the chamber
Chartered in 1919, The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County is Adams County’s oldest and largest business organization. The chamber supports and strengthens its members and the Adams County area by promoting diverse economic opportunities through advocacy, building relationships, providing timely information and developing leaders for the future. Nearly 500 local businesses and organizations have made an investment in Adams County through membership. For more information or to join the chamber, visit www.gettysburg-chamber.org.
