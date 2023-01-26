The South Mountain Audubon Society plans a bird walk Saturday, Jan. 28, at Big Spring near Newville.
The event is free and open to the public.
Participants should meet at 9 a.m. in the parking area where Big Spring Road intersects with Springfield Road just outside Newville, which is about 30 miles north of Gettysburg.
Vehicles will be positioned at various parking areas along the road for those who do not wish to do the entire walk so they can carpool back to the starting point, according to a news release.
This route is a relatively level walk along a road that follows a creek.
Participants are advised to bring water and a snack, if needed, and note that there are no restroom facilities. This walk is free and open to the public.
In the event of inclement weather, check www.SouthMountainAudubon.org for cancellation information. For any questions, contact Linette at 717-495-8137.
