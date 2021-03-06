The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) plans to begin work on US Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County on Sunday night. Work is expected to continue through August 2023.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a resurfacing and safety improvement project on US Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County is scheduled to begin Sunday night.
Work consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, intersection safety improvements, and a new jug handle at County Line Road, according to a PennDOT release. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rail will be replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.