Beginning on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, and running through Labor Day, the notes of taps will once more fill the air every evening as the famous 24-note call is sounded in Gettysburg National Cemetery, according to a Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania release.
The fellowship and Gettysburg National Military Park will co-sponsor the sixth year of “One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg” in partnership with Taps for Veterans and Gettysburg’s Licensed Battlefield Guides. The program will run daily at 7 p.m. at the Soldiers’ National Monument in Gettysburg National Cemetery.
This program will feature two new educational components in this summer.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. each day, representatives from Gettysburg’s Licensed Battlefield Guides will offer a free interpretive program exploring the aftermath of the battle of Gettysburg and the creation of the National Cemetery in Gettysburg, concluding at the Soldiers’ National Monument, according to the release.
During the formal taps program beginning at 7 p.m., representatives from the Lincoln Fellowship, guest National Park Service rangers, and Licensed Battlefield Guides will offer brief historical vignettes. Called Enduring Pathways, these will focus on Abraham Lincoln, the Gettysburg Address, the history of Taps, and the Soldiers’ National Monument, with topics changing nightly, according to the release.
Sgt. Amos Humiston, 154th New York Volunteer Infantry, will be the representative United States soldier on the commemorative coin for the 2022 One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg, according to the release. The coins are presented to volunteer participants who offer their time and talents for this tribute. The buglers include active-duty military musicians, military veterans, Civil War living historians and musicians, community band members, high school and college students, and music teachers.
The opening ceremony will feature remarks by Dr. Craig L. Symonds, Lt. Col. (retired) Michael C. Athanasakis, and Superintendent Steven D. Sims, Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site. Gettysburg Mayor Rita C. Frealing will offer welcoming remarks. Jari Villanueva, the program’s bugler coordinator, will debut an original fanfare for the ceremony.
Symonds is professor emeritus of history at the United States Naval Academy where he taught for 30 years and served as department chair. From 2017 to 2020 he was the Ernest J. King Professor of Maritime History at the U.S. Naval War College. He is the author of 17 books, and winner of the Lincoln Prize, the Roosevelt Prize, the Morison Prize, the Barondess Prize and the Dudley Knox Medal for Lifetime Achievement. His most recent book is Nimitz at War, which will be published in 2022.
Athanasakis is an instructor for the Gettysburg Area High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program. Athanasakis is a distinguished military graduate (DMG) from Jacksonville State University and was commissioned a second lieutenant in aviation on Dec. 15, 2000. Athanasakis is a prior service United States Marine, serving three years in the USMCR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.