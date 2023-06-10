The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of June 9.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
David McCleary Jr., 44, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving a vehicle with an obstructed window, careless driving, and three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Feb. 17, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Micheal Burrell, 34, of Randallstown, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily injury, and resisting arrest May 2, in Bonneauville. The case was waived to county court.
Dustin Boyd, 35, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of having a display plate card in an improper vehicle, failure to stop at a red light, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .8-.10, and three counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance Feb. 7, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Kevin Edwards, 34, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of turning without signaling, driving with a BAC above .16, driving under the influence of alcohol, disregarding a traffic lane, and careless driving Jan. 6, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.