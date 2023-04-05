Adams County
A Jewish Passover Seder with traditional foods, practices and symbols is planned for Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, 909 Fairfield Road. A $5 donation per adult, $3 for children under 10 requested to cover food cost for this collaborative effort between the YW and local Jewish community. Registration required by March 31; email nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org or call 717-334-9171, ext. 115.
Penn State Extension will hold its annual Adams County Homemaker’s Family Living Day program at the Agricultural & Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg 8:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Light refreshments included in the $5 registration fee. Call 877-345-0691 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday — Friday to register, or online at https://extension.psu.edu/homemakers-family-living-day by April 5.
Lawrence Williams, of HealthMarkets Insurance Agency Inc., will talk about options available to those new to Medicare or those with questions April 22, 10–11:30 a.m. in the Community Room at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, 909 Fairfield Road. He will answer questions and explain differences in programs, as well helping folks determine the options that best meet their needs and budget. This is a free workshop.
Biglerville
Free Easter drive-through dinner at Biglerville Fire Department on April 8, noon to sold out, sponsored by a Biglerville anonymous donor.
Biglerville High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch and socializing Wednesday, April 5, at Gettysburg Family Restaurant. Arrive between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. For seating count, call Nancy at 717-359-9514, or email to nctyler@embarqmail.com.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m., Thursday, April 27. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or use the Red Cross Blood Donor app for an appointment.
The Biglerville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Mother-Daughter Banquet for members and their guests will be held at the fire company on May 15. Cost of the dinner is $7 for ages 6 to 12; $15 for over 12 years old; and free four under 5. Reservations must be made by May 5 by calling Connie at 717 677-8075.
Bingo will be held on April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Biglerville Fire Company, sponsored by the ladies auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
Bonneauville
The Bonneauville Borough paper shredding event is Friday, April 21, for residents as well as anyone from the area, 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the borough sewer plant, 86 W. Hanover St.
Conewago Twp.
Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services spring event is Friday, April 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a bake sale, Easter flower sale, breakfast and lunch, dine in or carry out, featuring crab cakes, breaded haddock sandwiches and platters with macaroni and cheese, and sides. Spring raffle with lots of goodies.
Fairfield
Spring/Summer Clothing Giveaway, April 22, at Liberty Worship Center, 29 Carrolls Tract Road. Drop off gently used spring/summer clothing 8-11a.m. Shop for free 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Clothing from infant to adults, including maternity. Sort donated clothes by size and gender, and label. No toys or non-clothing items. There will be a shoe donation collection on site.
Gardners
A rummage and food sale will be held at the Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, April 20-22, to benefit the church’s mission program. Hours are: Thursday, April 20, are 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, April 21, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Saturday, April 22, 8-11 a.m., which is $1 a bag day.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg VFW Friday Special is fried shrimp or 8-ounce New York strip steak served with baked potato, salad, roll, and dessert. Menu items are also available. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 717-334-4614.
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Pastor Jonathan Sadler from the Gettysburg Church of Christ. All men are welcome.
Gettysburg High School, Class of 1961, will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at Hunterstown Diner.
The Gettysburg Woman’s Club will meet Wednesday, April 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Hoss’s. Program will be Tea and the History of Sadler Teapots. Guests are welcome. Call Suzanne for reservations, 717-677-8362.
Spring Rummage and Bake Sale, Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Friday, April 14, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., featuring a bake sale; and Saturday, April 15, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., which is fill a bag for $1 day. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits.
Hunterstown
The Hunterstown Ruritan Club is hosting an all-you-can-eat breakfast Saturday, April 8, 7–10:30 a.m. at the Great Conewago Presbyterian Church, 174 Red Bridge Road, Gettysburg. Adult meals, $8; Children 5-12, $4; under 5 eat free. Serving eggs, pancakes, blueberry pancakes, sausage, baked French toast, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice, coffee and milk.
