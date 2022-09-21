The 41st Annual Pippinfest will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Main Street in Fairfield.
Experience an old-fashioned street festival at its best the last full weekend in September in Fairfield, according to a release issued by the Pippinfest organizers.
“Our 40th festival has several new and returning features. While Saturday continues to highlight yard sales on Main Street and at the fire hall, many craft and food vendors, the Kids’ Corner, Quilt Show, and self-guided walking tour of Fairfield will also be part of the day’s festivities,” the release reads.
Sunday, the main Pippinfest event day, features numerous vendors along Main Street plus much more, according to the release.
Sally Thomas, festival chairperson, has again arranged for a wide variety of musical entertainment, according to the release. Bands will perform at several locations throughout the village, beginning at 10:30 a.m., and continuing through 4 p.m.
Performers are to include Rich Fehle, Bluegrass Chapel Band, Secret Bandwagon, The Brahman Noodles, Neil and Shannon, Schizophonic, Jalopy Deluxe Band, Leister Quartet, Mountain Laurel, Fairfield High School Band, Fairfield High Chamber Singers, and Fairfield Area District Show Choir, according to the release.
Other Sunday events include The Kids’ Corner, Quilt Show, self-guided walking tours, apple baking contest, clowns, and new this year, carriage rides will be available.
“For a small fee, enjoy a delightful carriage ride in the village,” the release reads.
For the 10th year, the Cruise-In Car Show & Swap Meet will be held on Sunday in the lot beside the Fairfield Fire Hall on Steelman Street. There is no entry fee for the show, but donations will be accepted. For additional details and a complete event schedule visit www.pippinfest.com, www.facebook.com/pippinfest or call 717-642-5640 during weekday business hours.
Admission and parking are free.
