The Adams County Chiefs of Police Association will host an Adams County Fallen Officers Memorial Service on Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m.
The service will be held in front of the Adams County Emergency Services building, 230 Greenamyer Lane, in Straban Township.
At the service, a roll call will be read of the seven fallen officer from Adams County, the 2021 Pennsylvania fallen officers, and the 2021 out-of-state agencies who have fallen officers with survivors who live in the commonwealth.
Anyone may attend.
Questions concerning the service my be directed to Mike
Weigand, retired chief Latimore Township Police Department, at 717-495-9017, or Cpl. Josh Yoder, Pennsylvania State Police, at 717-334-8111.
