Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater will celebrate film favorites old and new when the annual Summer Classic Movie series kicks off June 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the historic 1925 auditorium.

Enjoy classic movies in the beautifully restored historic theater every Wednesday night through Aug. 23. Tickets for each film are $8 and are on sale now. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended, according to a release issued by the Majestic.

