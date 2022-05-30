Hollabaugh Bros. will host its first fruit festival of the season on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, 12-4:30 p.m., celebrating all things strawberry
There will be an ice cream tent where strawberry desserts will be served, and live music by Paul Zavinsky will be featured both days, according to a Hollabaugh’s release.
Strawberry sugar cakes, muffins, and other items will be available in the bakery section. Wagon rides around the farm will be offered, and strawberry milkshakes will be featured.
A free strawberry craft and scavenger hunt will be available for the youngsters. B&L Dogz will bring its food truck.
The festival is free to attend. Visit https://hollabaughbros.com/calendar_events/festivals/ to check out other annual festivals, or call 717-677-8412 for more information.
