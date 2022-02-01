The Hanover Symphony Orchestra is joining forces with the Hanover Standardbred Barbershop Chorus to present On the High Seas, a swashbuckling good time featuring music from the hit movie “Pirates of the Caribbean” and the popular opera “The Pirates of Penzance” on Sunday, March 28, according to a release from the symphony organization.
There will be a tribute to the United States Navy with performances of “Eternal Father, Strong to Save” and Richard Rodgers’ stirring “Victory at Sea.”
