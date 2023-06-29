The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of June 28.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Michael Henry, 40, of New Oxford, was found guilty of harassment by physical contact March 25, 2022, in Berwick Township and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $314.78.
Robert Lopez, of York Springs, was found guilty of failing to report income to the York-Adams Tax Bureau for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 May 17, and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $183.85.
Cassandra Vlahos, 40, of New Oxford, was found guilty of trespassing Sept. 19, 2022, in Reading Township and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $214.25.
Coty Earnest, 31, of York, was found guilty of harassment by physical contact June 4, 2022, in Berwick Township and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $314.78.
Jason Middlekauff, 37, of York Springs, was found guilty of littering more than five items in a parking lot April 6-8, in Huntington Township, and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $198.85.
Jack Swaby II, of East Berlin, was found guilty of failing to report income to the York-Adams Tax Bureau for 2020, 2021, and 2022 May 18, and paid a fine, costs, and restitution totaling $183.85.
Eric Ellis, 51, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 15 mph, careless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance June 15, 2022, in Tyrone Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jacquelyn Parker, 73, of Dillsburg, was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .10 and .16 and failing to stop at a stop sign Jan. 18, in Reading Township. The case was waived to county court.
Denise Gohn, 63, of East Berlin, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC above .16, causing a crash that damaged property, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia March 8, in Reading Township. The case was waived to county court.
Marsha Higginbotham, 28, of Trenton, N.J., was charged with one count of causing serious injury by careless driving and two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance May 23, in Tyrone Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jasen Ramsey, 51, of Spring Grove, was charged with one count each of causing a crash that damaged property, driving with a suspended license, failure to stop and give information at the scene of a crash, and failure to use low beams Jan. 20, in Abbottstown. The case was waived to county court.
