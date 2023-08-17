The annual “Family Night in the Park” is set for Friday, Aug. 25, 4-7 p.m.
Representatives from more than 10 local churches, supported also by the Gettysburg Ministerium, will sponsor the event at the Gettysburg Recreation Park, which has been happening annually since 2014.
Family Night in the Park will feature free food, live music, vendors, vintage cars, skateboard demonstrations, a fire department display, speakers, face painting and other youth activities.
Food trucks will also be on hand for purchases.
Folks seeking a Christian message or prayers will also find volunteers ready to assist.
“Family Fun Night in the Park will provide a wonderful and uniquely Gettysburg event demonstrating the love of Christ through an incredible array of family-friendly activities,” according to Bruce Rowland, a member of the organizing committee.
The event has been held annually since for the last nine years except for being paused during the pandemic. The program has become an annual ecumenical effort involving support from and participation of a growing number of local churches.
Additional information about Family Night in the Park can be obtained from Pastor Carl Harris at 717-334-2564.
