The Physical Fitness Task Force guided summer hike is Saturday, June 24, 9:30 a.m. in Mount Holly Marsh Preserve. The entrance is in the 100 block of South Baltimore Avenue (state Route 34); address is 1 Lakeside Drive Mount Holly Springs. Hike will be along the 2.5 mile Marsh Loop Trail. Guided hikes are open to beginner and seasoned hikers, taking breaks as necessary and maintaining a moderate group pace. Hike is relatively flat, easy to moderate. Wear sturdy hiking shoes; bring water. Walks are held rain or shine. In case of severe weather, check www.facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.

