Organist Felix Hell is to perform Sunday as part of the Music Gettysburg concert series.
The performance, free and open to the public, is planned at 4 p.m. at the United Lutheran Seminary chapel at 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg.
Hell, a German native, has performed here since he was 14 and is “one of the most sought-after concert organists in the world,” having performed more than 1,000 concerts in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, according to a Music Gettysburg release.
Hell has been concerto soloist with the Baltimore Symphony, Kaohsiung Symphony Orchestra, Busan Philharmonic, McGill Chamber Orchestra, Charleston Symphony Orchestra, New England Conservatory Orchestra, Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, National Academy Orchestra of Canada, Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, Pfalztheaterorchester Kaiserslautern, and the Deutsche Streicherphilharmonie.
The program will include compositions by Jacques Lemmens, J. S. Bach, Vincent Lübeck, D. Buxtehude, J. Pachelbel, and C. M. Widor.
Hell’s discography includes 12 CDs. His most recent recording titled “Poetic Visions” features romantic organ music by German composers, and is published by MSR Classics. It was recorded on the historic 1902 E.F. Walcker Organ in Lüdenscheid, Germany and includes works by Reger, Mendelssohn, Rheinberger, Brahms and Liszt. His recordings are frequently broadcast throughout the United States and across the world; he has appeared on television globally.
His project “Music Across America” allows him to travel with his own Touring Organ, performing organ concertos and recitals in spaces that do not house pipe organs, liberating the instrument from its historic confines.
Hell is known for his diverse and innovative programming, drawing upon a repertoire encompassing five centuries, according to the release. Furthermore, he has received global recognition for his marathon performances of the entire organ works of J.S. Bach, which encompass about 250 compositions and close to 20 hours of performance time. He has since performed the complete Bach cycle four times, most recently in 2013 in Seoul, Korea.
Hell studied at the Juilliard School in New York, the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia (BM), the Peabody Institute in Baltimore (AD, MM, DMA). In 2007, he received Johns Hopkins University’s Outstanding Graduate Award.
For more than 20 years Hell was organ artist associate at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Manhattan. He is currently artist in residence at the United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg. In 2011, Hell was appointed distinguished visiting artist at Kosin University in Busan, South Korea.
Music Gettysburg brings international, national, regional and local musical artists to the greater south central Pennsylvania region. Information is at 717-339-1334, www.musicgettysburg.org, or by email at info@musicgettysburg.org.
