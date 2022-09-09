Music, Gettysburg! opens its 52nd season on Sunday Sept. 11, at 4 p.m. with the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra’s fall concert, featuring local cellist Danielle Karppala who will perform the Schumann Cello Concerto.
The other works on the program include Mahler’s Adagietto, from his Symphony No. 5, to commemorate 9/11, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, the Eroica Symphony, according to a Music Gettysburg release.
Karppala is a native of Adams County and graduated from Southern Adventist University with honors in cello performance. She continued her musical studies at the Hartt School of Music where she received her MM degree and then to Penn State University where she received a Professional Performance Certificate. She has performed throughout the area and has been with the Richmond and Maryland Symphonies, the Two Rivers Chamber Orchestra and the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra. This summer Danielle was a member of the AIMS Opera Festival Orchestra in Graz, Austria and we welcome her return to our area.
The Schumann Cello Concerto was completed in 1850, just a few years before his death, but was never performed until after his death.
Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 is one of that composer’s favorite works with both critics and audiences and the 4th movement of that work, the Adagietto, has been singled out as one of the most expressive works ever composed. It is written for strings and harp. The other work, Beethoven’s 3rd Symphony is also a unique work in that it was originally to be dedicated to Napoleon Bonaparte, who was strongly admired by Beethoven until he declared himself Emperor.
The Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1997 and has performed every year since then, until the pandemic. But the ensemble is back again and has plans for continuing concerts under the umbrella of Music Gettysburg. The original founders, Carolyn and Norman Nunamaker, have been with the group for these many years and have donated their time and talent for the good of the community. For more information please call 717-334-5508.
Music Gettysburg is a premier concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region. The United Lutheran Seminary Chapel is at 147 Seminary Ridge in Gettysburg. For more information about this and other concerts, call 717-339-1334 or visit the website, www.musicgettysburg.org or email to info@musicgettysburg.org.
