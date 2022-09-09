cello

Cellist Danielle Karppala who will perform the Schumann Cello Concerto in Music Gettysburg 52nd season opener on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4 p.m. with the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra’s fall concert. (Submitted Photo)

Music, Gettysburg! opens its 52nd season on Sunday Sept. 11, at 4 p.m. with the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra’s fall concert, featuring local cellist Danielle Karppala who will perform the Schumann Cello Concerto.

The other works on the program include Mahler’s Adagietto, from his Symphony No. 5, to commemorate 9/11, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, the Eroica Symphony, according to a Music Gettysburg release.

