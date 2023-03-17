The Borough of Hanover claims water and sewer service bills were dropped at the post office and if people didn’t receive them, it’s not their problem.
“The Borough of Hanover has received numerous calls and comments from utility customers saying they have not received their bill. The borough wants to assure customers that bills have been delivered to the postal service as normal but delays on the postal side have been reported,” a release from Hanover Borough reads.
“Customers are encouraged to pay attention to their regular billing cycle and look for bills accordingly. Payments are due regardless of whether or not a bill is received,” according to the borough’s release.
Customers should receive bills by the 10th of the month, with payment due by the 20th of the month. If customers have not received a bill, they are encouraged to view their account balance on the borough’s website, www.HanoverBoroughPA.gov by clicking the box titled “Pay My Utility Bill” and entering one of the three criteria requested: property location, account number or name, according to the release.
“Once the account has loaded, the amount due will be visible and the customer can proceed to payment if desired. When paying by credit card or electronic check merchant service charges apply at $3.00 for every $100 due. If customers choose to pay by cash or check without a payment stub, they should note the account number and property address on the check or with the cash payment,” the release reads.
Night deposit boxes are available at all hours and are located on the outside of the borough administrative office at 44 Frederick St. Payments can be made in person during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Zone 1 customers include a portion of the Borough of Hanover and bills are due on the 20th of February, May, August, and November, account numbers start with 51 and 57; Zone 2 customers include Penn Township and are due on the 20th of March, June, September, and December, account numbers start with 52; Zone 3 customers include the remaining portion of Hanover, Conewago Township, and McSherrystown, and account numbers start with 53, 54, 55, respectively, according to the release.
Sprinkler service accounts, likewise, follow the same dates of Zone 1, and account numbers start with 71 and 60; Zone 2 which start with 61; and Zone 3 which start with 62 and 63.
