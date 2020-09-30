Cashtown
Cashtown Community Lions Club will hold a BBQ Chicken Dinner Saturday, Oct. 10. Meal includes a half chicken, baked potato, applesauce, dinner roll, butter, and bottle of water. Pickup is between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Cashtown Lions Park, 4155 Chambersburg Road, Biglerville. Dinners are $10. Preorder by calling Ed Baker at 717-677-4082 by Oct. 6. Dinner benefits the Charity Fund.
