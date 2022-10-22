The Nov. 4 deadline for 2023 STAR Grant applications is just around the corner.
Applications are available on the Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) website, www.adamsarts.org, according to an ACAC release.
“Schools, nonprofit organizations, and artists are eligible to apply for grants to fund projects that take place in Adams County, benefit an arts organization or artist based in Adams County, or benefit the public with an arts activity or event,” the release reads.
The STAR (serving the arts regionally) Grant program increases access to high-quality arts programs for Adams County citizens and visitors. Additional guidelines and eligibility details are included in the application instructions.
“The Adams County Commissioners, Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust, and Borough of Gettysburg have committed to funding the program for 2023 as it enters its 24th year,” the release reads.
Completed applications must be postmarked by Nov. 4, for consideration, according to the release.
A panel of community members coordinated by the ACAC will review applications and announce awards following the January ACAC Board meeting.
Questions about the program may be directed to events@adamsarts.org.
