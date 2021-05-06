Congressman John Joyce, M.D., (PA-13) released the following statement on Facebook’s decision to uphold its ban on former President Donald Trump.
“Alongside millions of Americans, I fear that Big Tech censorship won’t stop with President Trump,” said Joyce. “Facebook’s decision to ban President Trump from the platform is rooted in political bias, which is driving its content moderation. We cannot allow conservative voices to be silenced, and I support a full review of anti-trust laws that enable Big Tech to ‘cancel’ conservatives.”
