Students received a holiday surprise recently at Bermudian Springs Elementary School.
Arriving students were “thrilled” to find dozens of classroom doors throughout the building had been decorated with Christmas and seasonal themes, according to Principal Jennifer Eley.
Many parents and some students collaborated in the “Deck the Halls” event on the evening of Dec. 2, she said.
Eley praised the families involved as well as the school’s Parent Teacher Organization.
“It was very heart-warming to have parents come together” as volunteers to “bring joy to the kids,” she said.
