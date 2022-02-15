Adams County
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its 6th Annual Fishing Show on Feb. 26-27. Hours are Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is $5 for adults, and youngster under 12 years are admitted for free. New and used fishing merchandise, fresh and salt water tackle, charter captains and kids casting competition both days. Two full rooms of vendors. Free parking. Food and beverages available for purchase both days. Proceeds benefit the fire company. Call Earl at 717-253-4175 for more information.
Adams County Literacy Council and Murder Mysteries Will Travel will present “Sour Grapes” on Friday, April 8, at the Looking Barn. This fundraiser will be catered by Country Class Catering with cash bar by Brookmere Winery. For more information, call Alison at 717-479-7032.
Al Anon meets Tuesdays at noon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St. The 12-step program is for friends and family concerned about drinking problems of others. All are welcome. Parking behind the church. Enter through side door under the portico, go straight to stairs or elevator. At stair top, go through door to right to large room with several tables.
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the Music Room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. Park in church lot or on the street. Enter through Stratton Street entrance. Follow sign to room. Masks required. www.pa.al-anon.org.
Biglerville
Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District. Meals 6-7:30 p.m. on second and fourth Mondays, food distribution on third Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
Fairfield
All Christmas and other decorations must be removed from the Fairfield Union Cemetery by March 19, as the lawn mowing season may start by April 1. The cemetery board appreciates the cooperation. Anyone who has questions about this matter may call 717-642-5063.
The Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, will hold a spaghetti dinner in the parish hall on Sunday, Feb. 20, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread stick, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and those under 6 eat free. Carry outs available. All are welcome. For more information, call 717-642-8815.
Gettysburg
The Sunderman Symphony Orchestra and Conservatory Wind Symphony will perform the annual Family Pops concert, “Sunderman at the Movies,” on Feb. 18, at the majestic Theater, Carlisle Street, at 8 p.m. Works performed by the Orchestra include Smetana’s Moldau, Beethoven Symphony No. 7, and selections from the Disney hit Frozen. The Wind Symphony will perform works from West Side Story, the Incredibles, Time Warp, and more. Tickets are $5 for adults/free for children 18 and under and those with a Gettysburg College ID. Available at www.gettysburgmajestic.org.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1949 will not meet for lunch in February.
Hanover
The Hanover Area Arts Guild is hosting a Photography and Digital Arts Show by members through Feb. 26. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the gallery at 717-632-2521 or visit hanoverareaarts.com.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host bingo on Feb. 20. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Regular games and games of chance. Food is available. Following CDC guidelines.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host a roast beef and fried oyster carry-out only dinner on Feb. 19, 3-6 p.m. Dinners consist of roast beef and fried oysters or fried shrimp or fish patty, plus mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert. Cost per dinner is $20 per meal. Orders accepted on site that day only; no pre-orders.
New Oxford
The monthly turkey dinner with dessert at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, behind Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Carlisle St., is set for Sunday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $10; take out only. Handicap entrance at 101 N. Peter St. Thrift Shop will be open during the dinner hours.
Elsewhere
Toy, Train and Doll Show sponsored by the Cumberland Valley Model Railroad Club and Sandy & Billy’s Toybox, is set for Sunday, Feb. 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with early birds at 8 a.m.at the Scotland Community Center, 3832 Main St., Scotland, Pa. Regular admission is $2.50; early birds, $5; youngsters under 12 admitted free of charge. Contact Bill Robinson at 717-360-6991 for more information. The show will include trains and related items, Nascar, various old and collectible toys, model kits, Barbies, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, pressed steel, diecast and much more.
Grace United Church of Christ is hosting its Spring Bag Raffle Fundraiser. This is a 31 bag raffle with the winner to be drawn Sunday, April 10. The prize is an Island Nights Deluxe Utility Tote with $300 worth of items and gift cards. Tickets are $5 each or 3/$10. For tickets, call Joan at 410-756-2043. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit local and community projects through the church’s Lay, Life and Work Committee.
