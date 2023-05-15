Respective Solutions Group (RSG) is excited to introduce its newest project, the Center for Families. RSG has a long history of services to support the children and families in Adams County through Afterschool Programs, Trauma Informed Adams County, and The Resilience Project. Having served rural Pennsylvania communities for over 20 years, the concept of the Center for Families is near to our hearts. This model of support is rooted in a belief that families of any background can struggle from time to time. A space specifically dedicated to cultivating and supporting families helps the betterment of the whole community and all our futures.
Currently supported through state and federal funding, the Center boasts free services through a project called the Family Check Up wherein families work alongside our staff and clinical team to determine what they need to support the healthy functioning of their own family. Services extend to an Everyday Parenting education model and connections to services across our many partner organizations in the community. We don’t seek to duplicate services from another agency, but aim to provide a supportive connection point or “one stop shop” to help families identify and access the help they need.
