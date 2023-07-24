A.D. Lauren-Abunassar, of Gettysburg, was named the winner of the 2023 Etel Adnan Poetry Prize for her manuscript, Coriolis, which will be published by Arkansas University Press in October.
Editors Hayan Chara and Fady Joudah selected Coriolis for the prize and called the collection, “a hybrid world, enchanting, thoughtful and teeming with possibility, according to the release.
“Her poetry insists on conversations with art, the kind found in galleries and museums where the real and imaginary live side by side,” the release reads.
The Coriolis effect describes a force that deflects a moving mass off its course. This logic is also at play in these poems, which explore the force of dream, prayer, stories, acts of belief, and, to that end, disbelief. She questions how these acts might counter the more destabilizing pressures of illness, loss, displacement and trauma and explores what these forces then do to a body, according to the release.
“Lauren-Abunassar’s Coriolis is the kind of poetry debut that takes an entire lifetime to build, as autobiography meets iteration and disintegration, as cryptids meet the questions of forgiveness and sacrifice . . . This is one of the most memorable, immaculate, and singular poetry debuts I’ve ever read.” — George Abraham, author of Birthright
“It is a strange but marvelous thing that every truly gifted lyric poet invents a language of her own. Everything is magical here, and everything is real….” — Ilya Kaminsky, author of Deaf Republic and Dancing in Odessa
“In poems that crest and turn with fresh metaphors and a deeply observant and curious point of view, Lauren-Abunassar takes the reader on a journey that, as it unfolds, reminds us that ‘even / in the dark, we grow.’” — Ashley M. Jones, author of Reparations Now! Poems, Poet Laureate State of Alabama (2022-2026.)
Lauren-Abunassar holds an MFA in poetry from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and an MA in journalism from NYU. She was named Distinguished Visiting Writer at Cornell College and was a Visiting Poetry Professor at Victoria University in New Zealand. She is a senior editor with Conjunction Literary Magazine and her poetry has appeared in Poetry, Rattle, Boulevard, Radar, Cincinnati Review, Narrative and elsewhere. She was a finalist for the 2022 Emily Dickinson Award and the Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Poetry Fellowship. She is a past winner of the Palette Emerging Poetry Prize, the Boulevard Emerging Writers Award, and a two time Pushcart Nominee. As a journalist, her work has appeared in Los Angeles Magazine, Salon, The Offing, Belt Magazine and elsewhere.
Lauren-Abunassar has lived here for 14 years, since she was in middle school. The family has a horse farm in Gettysburg where she grew up riding horses and competing. She attended virtual school because she was competing in horse shows. Lauren-Abunassar divides her time between Gettysburg and New York City, but is looking for a historic home to renovate as her own in Gettysburg.
