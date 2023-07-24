book

A.D. Lauren-Abunassar, of Gettysburg, won the 2023 Etel Adnan Poetry Prize for her manuscript, Coriolis, which will be published by Arkansas University Press in October. (Submitted Photo)

A.D. Lauren-Abunassar, of Gettysburg, was named the winner of the 2023 Etel Adnan Poetry Prize for her manuscript, Coriolis, which will be published by Arkansas University Press in October.

Editors Hayan Chara and Fady Joudah selected Coriolis for the prize and called the collection, “a hybrid world, enchanting, thoughtful and teeming with possibility, according to the release.

