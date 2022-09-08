Sample and purchase hundreds of wines from 21 Pennsylvania wineries and six Pennsylvania distilleries during central Pennsylvania’s premier wine event, the Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival, Sept. 10-11 at the Gateway Gettysburg Complex, according to a chamber of commerce release.

“Pennsylvania’s moderate climate and rolling terrain provide some of the best fruit growing conditions in the country, and wineries have earned top honors from prestigious wine competitions around the world,” said Carrie Stuart, chamber president. “The Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival is your chance to taste and purchase some of the best wines from every corner of the state – all at one fun, festive and relaxed event.”

