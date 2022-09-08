Sample and purchase hundreds of wines from 21 Pennsylvania wineries and six Pennsylvania distilleries during central Pennsylvania’s premier wine event, the Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival, Sept. 10-11 at the Gateway Gettysburg Complex, according to a chamber of commerce release.
“Pennsylvania’s moderate climate and rolling terrain provide some of the best fruit growing conditions in the country, and wineries have earned top honors from prestigious wine competitions around the world,” said Carrie Stuart, chamber president. “The Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival is your chance to taste and purchase some of the best wines from every corner of the state – all at one fun, festive and relaxed event.”
Participating wineries/distilleries include: Appalachian Brewing Co., Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County; Bee Kind Winery, Clearfield, Clearfield County; Big Springs Spirits, Bellefonte, Centre County; Blue Mountain Vineyards & Cellar, New Tripoli, Schuylkill County; Burnt Timbers Winery, Granville, Mifflin County; Franklin Hill Vineyards, Bangor, Northampton County; Glasshouse Wineworks, Manheim, Lancaster County; Happy Valley Vineyard & Winery, State College, Centre County; Hazard’s Distillery, Mifflintown, Juniata County; Hungry Run Distillery, Lewistown, Mifflin County; Hungry Run Wine Cellars, Lewistown, Mifflin County; Jackson Square Vineyard, Spring Grove, York County; Kingview Mead, Wine, Cider, Pittsburgh, Alleghany County; Kulpmont Winery, Kulpmont, Northumberland County; La Vigneta Winery, Sarver, Butler County; Nomad Distilling Co., Williamsport, Lycoming County; Rebel Hive Meadery, Reading, Berks County; ReKlaimed Vines Winery, Huntingdon, Huntingdon County; Sand Castle Winery, Erwinna, Bucks County; Seven Mountains Winery, Spring Mills, Centre County; Shade Mountain Winery, Middleburg, Snyder County; Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery, Curwensville, Clearfield County; Stonekeep Meadery and Wine Cellars, Birdsboro, Berks County; Timber Ridge Winery, Canton, Bradford County; Triple Nickel Distillery, Weedville, Crawford County; Wine O’Clock Somewhere Winery, Jefferson Hills, Allegheny County; and Woody Lodge Winery, Ashville, Cambria County.
Hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County, the festival also features more than 40 food and craft vendors and the region’s best live music, according to the release.
General admission is $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Two-day advance tickets are available at $50. All tickets include a souvenir wine glass, unlimited sampling and access to live music. Youth/Designated Driver tickets are $15 and children 12 and under are free. Special pricing is available for groups of more than 20 people.
