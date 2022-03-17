Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community hosts several support groups which offer free services to the general public, according to a Cross keys Village release.
• Early Stage Dementia Support Group: An opportunity to connect with others who are facing a dementia diagnosis. An eight-week program offered twice a year, by reservation only.
• Traditional Support Group: For individuals whose spouse has transitioned to Health Care or Personal Care. While not a grief group, it will cover loss, and is open to widows and widowers, too. Meets the third Tuesday of each month, 2:30-4 p.m. in the Ensemble Room in Harmony Ridge.
• Parkinson’s Support Group: Empowering people with Parkinson’s and care partners through education and peer support. Meets the third Thursday of each month, 1-3:15 p.m. in the Encore Room in Harmony Ridge.
• Memory Garden, Caregiver Support Group: Sharing joys and tears, finding strength and inspiration from each other. Meets the second Friday of each month, 1:30-3 p.m. in the Presto Room in Harmony Ridge.
With an on-campus resident population of over 1,000 and more than 500 employee team members, Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is the eighth largest single-campus, not-for-profit senior living organization in the United States and the largest in Pennsylvania, according to the release.
Founded as the Church of the Brethren Home in 1908 at Huntsdale, near Carlisle, it moved to the “Cross Keys” intersection just outside of New Oxford in 1952 and is located on 334 acres.
