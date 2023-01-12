Penn State Extension is offering an in-person, group-based strength-training program for adults 40 years and older, according to an extension office release.

Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together (LIFT) runs Jan. 26 to March 23, at either 8:30 a.m. or 10:15 a.m. at Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.

