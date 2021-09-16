Master mimic and impressionist Rich Little makes his Majestic Theater debut on Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg or www.gettysburgmajestic.org.
Nicknamed “The Man of a Thousand Voices,” Rich Little has entertained millions with his uncanny characterizations for nearly seven decades. With a repertoire of more than 200 voices, he has appeared on television variety shows such as Johnny Carson, Ed Sullivan, Laugh-In, and Hollywood Squares. A professed classic movie buff, Little is fond of doing Jimmy Stewart, Jack Lemmon, Alfred Hitchcock, John Wayne and Humphrey Bogart, but he also has characters such as Kermit the Frog, and Dr. Phil.
