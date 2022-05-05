Cross Keys Village - The Brethren Home Community is now accepting registrations for the annual Classic Car Show held during the annual Chicken BBQ Drive Thru on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a release from the vilalge.
The car show is held rain or shine from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Pre-registration is $10 or $12 for day of show.
Contact Larry Rohrbach for registration forms or for more information by calling 717-880-3058 or emailing larryrohrbach@comcast.net.
Proceeds from this annual event benefit the Good Samaritan Fund which supports residents and team members.
