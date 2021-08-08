Sabrina Trepkowski, left, enjoys a cone of chocolate peanut butter ice cream at Mr. G’s in August 2020 as her sister, Natalya, finishes her dish of salted caramel. They were taking part in the second annual Ice Cream Walk where people could purchase a ticket from Healthy Adams County and take it to participating ice cream shops for a free small ice cream cone. This year's Ice Cream Walk will be held Aug. 24.
The Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force is hosting its Third Annual Ice Cream Walk on Aug. 24 during the open hours of the participating local ice cream stores.
This walk is made possible by the donation of ice cream and water ice eight local vendors: Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, Friendly’s, Kilwin’s, Scoop’s on Steinwehr, Cone Sweet Cone, Mr. G’s, Rita’s, Lulu’s Finest Ice Cream.
