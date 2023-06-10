The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of June 9.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Nathaniel Bollinger, 33, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault in prison, resisting arrest, and harassment by physical contact March 23, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Daniel Sanders, 21, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving to the left of a traffic circle March 4, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Lori Dixon, 57, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness Feb. 28, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
David Hommerbocker, 65, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of indecent exposure, open lewdness, March 13, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Evan Rose, 20, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with one count each of evading arrest on foot, disorderly conduct, purchasing and consuming alcohol while underage, public drunkenness, and carrying a false identification card May 12, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Brianna McCabe, 24, of Westminster, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content between .8-.10, driving a vehicle in the left lane of a limited access highway when the right lane was available, and careless driving March 5, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.