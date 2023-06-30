The Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) 19th Annual Juried Art Exhibition (JAE) Award ceremony was recently held at the Schmucker Art Gallery at Gettysburg College.
Free and open to the public, the ceremony was followed by a special Toast the Artists Celebration in the Paul Recital Hall for participating artists and ticketed guests.
The Toast the Artists event was sponsored by Renn Kirby, Open Minds, Members 1st, Graphcom, David & Cynthia Salisbury, Gettysburg College, A&A Village Treasures, Scott & Co. Fine Jewelers, Lois Starkey, John Lynch, and Darlene Brown.
Schmucker Art Gallery Director Shannon Egan curated the exhibition of pieces selected by Juror Lauren Nye, who recently left her position as director of the Susquehanna Art Museum in Harrisburg to accept a new post as associate curator of the Hunter Museum of American Art in Chattanooga, Tenn. Nye selected 47 pieces from 313 submissions for the exhibit.
Also, Egan announced she will be leaving Gettysburg College for a position at the Trout Gallery, which is the art museum at Dickinson College in Carlisle. Egan has worked with the ACAC on the exhibition for the past 16 years. ACAC Executive Director Lisa Cadigan and JAE Committee Chair and board member Debbie Westmoreland presented her with a framed print of a watercolor by ACAC member artist and Geoffrey Thulin to thank her for her work and wish her well in her new position.
JAE award winners received cash awards from community sponsors:
· Best of Show Winner, Jenny Wu of Hartford, Conn., received a $1,000 award presented by sponsors Scott and Karen Coyle of Scott & Co. Fine Jewelers.
· Abigail Henthorne, of Little Rock, Ark., was not present to receive her second place award of $750, which was sponsored by Open Minds.
· Third place winner Raul Rene Gonzales was also unable to attend the ceremony. He won a $500 award sponsored by Lark: A Modern Marketplace.
· Bob Prosperi presented the Landscape Award of $500 sponsored by the Land Conservancy of Adams County to Anita Williams of Dover.
· The Purchase Award, sponsored by A&A Village Treasures was presented to Kelly Alsedek of Biglerville, by Anthony Kylor and Amado Mesa.
· Autumn Wright, of York, was the recipient of the $250 fourth place award, sponsored by Kristine Witherow of Harvest Investment Services.
· Scott Meier received the $200 fifth place award, sponsored by Bert Danielson of Gunnar Galleries.
· Pamela Crockett of Towson, Md., unable to attend the ceremony, was the winner of the Blick Art Award of $125 in gift certificates for art supplies.
· Shannon Egan presented the Director’s Award, sponsored by Gettysburg College, to George Radeschi of Bedford, Pa.
Following the awards ceremony, artists and ticketed guests were invited to a celebration in the Paul Recital Hall featuring the Buzz Jones Quartet, a silent auction of ACAC artist member works, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and signature cocktails.
The People’s Choice award was presented to Harold Zabady, who received a free one-year artist membership at the Adams County Arts Council.
“I hope this special event is the first of many new opportunities to directly support our artist members and creative community,” said Cadigan, who encouraged attendees to consider joining as members of ACAC and take advantage of benefits tailored for particular groups including artists, individuals, families, and businesses. Silent auction purchases at the event directly benefitted ACAC and the artist members who created the works.
ACAC plans to continue the “Toast the Arts Celebration” as a special feature of the annual Juried Art Exhibition, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2024.
For more information about the Adams County Arts Council, visit www.adamsarts.org.
The mission of the Adams County Arts Council is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.