acac

Adams County Arts Council stained glass instructor Chris Parker kicked off The People Project’s public art collaboration at Giant’s National Night Out in August. The public is invited to contribute to the artwork, all instruction and materials will be provided, on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Art Oasis on Lincoln Square. (Submitted Photo)

The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) announced The People Project 2022, an Oct. 22, arts event that combines musical performances and art exhibits by dozens of Adams County artists along with a cast of seven storytellers, plus a mosaic-like stained-glass public art collaboration, all focused on the theme, “My Place at the Table,” according to an ACAC release.

“Exciting doesn’t begin to describe the feeling of the community coming together in this spectacular celebration of the arts,” said Lisa Cadigan, founder of The People Project, and ACAC executive director. “The arts have the power to connect, uplift, transform and inspire our Adams County community, and this theme speaks to the importance of a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere, which is absolutely vital to a community’s health and well-being.”

