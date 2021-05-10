The Gettysburg Garden Club recently announced the recipients of college scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. The following students, who attend Adams County schools, will each receive $1,500 in recognition of academic and extracurricular achievements. They will also major in horticulture or related subjects.
Rebecca Durbin graduates from Bermudian Springs High School in June, 2021. She will attend Penn State University's main campus in the fall, majoring in Agriculture/Environmental Resource Management. At Bermudian Springs, Rebecca is Vice President of the Student Council, Treasurer of the Class of 2021, a member of the National Honor Society, and has been a three-varsity sports athlete. She plays the clarinet, is a member of the Concert Band, and was an ensemble member in the school's musicals for three years. Rebecca will receive the Gettysburg Garden Club's Edie Reinhart Scholarship.
