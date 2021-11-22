The Gettysburg Garden Club is planning its Christmas Greens Sale. The event is held in the community room of the Gettysburg Fire Station, 35 N. Stratton St., on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out. The club needs the community's help.
The club needs freshly-cut greens to make wreaths, arrangements and tabletop trees. The following types of evergreens are needed: Frazier fir, juniper, Leyland cypress, cedars, yews, arborvitae, holly, southern magnolia, white pine, boxwood, and blue spruce. Holly and magnolia need to be kept in water. Cut the greens Nov. 26-28 and deliver to the fire hall on Sunday, Nov. 28, or Monday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or call Joan Horak at 717-357-5615 for pick up.
