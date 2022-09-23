There will be a benefit concert for Ukraine Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m., featuring music of Eastern Europe, performed by faculty and students of the The Sunderman Conservatory of Music in Paul Recital Hall on the second floor of Schmucker Hall on the Gettysburg College campus, according to a college release.
It is sponsored by the college’s Sunderman Conservatory of Music and the International and Global Studies program.
Faculty performers include pianist Jocelyn Swigger, violinist Elly Toyoda, tenor Jeffrey Fahnestock, and flutist Sarah McIver. Along with students of The Sunderman Conservatory of Music, they will share music by composers including Antonín Dvořák, Henryk Wieniawski, Frédéric Chopin, Bela Bartok, Mykola Lysenko, and Tatiana Stankovych.
Admission is free, with donations collected for the Khmelnytskyi City Children’s Hospital in Ukraine.
