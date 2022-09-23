There will be a benefit concert for Ukraine Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m., featuring music of Eastern Europe, performed by faculty and students of the The Sunderman Conservatory of Music in Paul Recital Hall on the second floor of Schmucker Hall on the Gettysburg College campus, according to a college release.

It is sponsored by the college’s Sunderman Conservatory of Music and the International and Global Studies program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.