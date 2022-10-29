Lady-Palooza is scheduled for Nov. 4-6 at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson with proceeds from the three-day event being donated to the YWCA of Hanover Safe Home program.
Pre-registration is suggested for the events. It is suggested those interested visit the Country Inn & Suites of Gettysburg Facebook page.
Events on tap for the Lady-Palooza include wine tastings, a vendor fair, massages, a pool party, paint night and many other fun, relaxing and women uplifting activities.
For additional information regarding the event, call Cindy Ziegler, director of sales at the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, at 717-337-9518 ext. 155.
