ACNB Bank recently welcomed Kimberly A. Wilhelm as residential mortgage loan originator, according to an ACNB release.
In this role, she provides financing solutions for people interested in buying or building a home, or refinancing an existing mortgage. Wilhelm is based at ACNB Bank’s North Gettysburg office, 675 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, and serves residential mortgage customers primarily in the Adams County market.
Wilhelm has worked in the banking industry for 31 years and has 25 years of experience in residential mortgage lending and consumer lending. A Gettysburg native and graduate of Gettysburg Area High School, she resides in the local area with her life partner, Carl Morgan, and daughter, Kara.
ACNB Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ACNB Corporation, an independent $2.7 billion financial holding company headquartered in Gettysburg.
For more information regarding ACNB Bank, visit acnb.com.
