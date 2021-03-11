Hollabaugh Bros., Carlisle Road, Biglerville, plans a Hop Along the Bunny Trail event on Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a release from the farm market.
This Easter tradition includes egg hunts amongst the apple trees every 20 minutes, divided into three age brackets, with enough eggs guaranteed for all participants. The cost to participate is $8 per child. Parents and grandparents are admitted for free, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.