The Gettysburg Choral Society will present a summer series of patriotic music concerts, Friday, June 30, at the First United Methodist Church of Hanover, 200 Frederick St., Hanover, at 8 and Monday, July 3, at 8 p.m. at The Church of the Abiding Presence, Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg. (Submitted Photo)

The Gettysburg Choral Society Inc. will present two summer patriotic concerts, “Let Freedom Ring,” this summer, and is looking for new members, according to a society release.

The programs will highlight a popular musical rendition of “The Gettysburg Address.”

