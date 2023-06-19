The Gettysburg Choral Society Inc. will present two summer patriotic concerts, “Let Freedom Ring,” this summer, and is looking for new members, according to a society release.
The programs will highlight a popular musical rendition of “The Gettysburg Address.”
“There will also be a time of special recognition for America’s veterans,” the release reads.
The chorus will be joined by Gettysburg’s Flute Flock, directed by Georgia Hollabaugh.
The choral society, under the direction of John McKay, will present the first of two concerts on Friday, June 30, at the First United Methodist Church of Hanover, 200 Frederick St., Hanover.
On Monday, July 3, the chorus will present the second concert at The Church of the Abiding Presence on the campus of The United Lutheran Seminary, Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg.
Both concerts are at 8 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
“Tax-deductible contributions will be received to help defray expenses,” the release reads.
The Gettysburg Choral Society is now actively seeking new singers for the fall season. The group will perform two Christmas concerts. The first is on Dec. 1, at the United Lutheran Seminary Chapel in Gettysburg. The second concert is Dec. 9, at the Seton Basilica in Emmitsburg, Md.
There is a special need for tenors and basses; however, anyone interested is encouraged to audition.
“The audition process is not difficult. Each singer will sing a simple song and be tested for vocal accuracy, tone and range,” the release reads.
All those auditioning must be at least 18 years old and able to read music. Choral experience is a plus, according to the release.
Rehearsals begin Monday, Sept. 11, and take place on subsequent Mondays, 7-9 p.m. at Trinity UCC, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg.
For further details, or to schedule an audition, contact the director, John McKay at 717-476-1054, call or text.
