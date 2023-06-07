In December 2022, the Land Conservancy of Adams County (LCAC) completed its third and final project of the year, partnering with landowners Walter and Jeannette Smith in Franklin Township to permanently preserve nearly 10 acres of rural land just outside of Arendtsville.

The property consists of lowland meadow, a meandering creek protected by riparian woodland, and an immaculate 18th century stone home that witnessed 4,000 Confederate troops travelling on the Mummasburg Road before the Battle of Gettysburg, according to an LCAC release.

