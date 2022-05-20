The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office as of May 2.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Daniel Morgan, 35, of Hanover was charged with three counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and four counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 17, 2021, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Christopher Brashears, 32, of Thurmont, Md., was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC of .10%-.16% and unsafe driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Nov. 22, 2021, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Annette Ortiz, 46, of Thurmont, Md., was charged with one count each of careless driving, operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility, disregarding a traffic lane, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Jan. 1, in Freedom Township. The case was waived to county court.
Milissa Sasse, 35, of Orrtanna, was charged with one count of harassment Feb. 26, in Highland Township. According to court paperwork, Sasse pleaded guilty.
Tori Bloom, 28, of Butler, Pa., was charged with two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Sept. 23, 2021, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Angela Daye, 34, of Ft. Loudon, Pa., was charged with one count each of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Jan. 4, in Butler Township. The case was waived to county court.
James Shank, 19, of Orrtanna, was charged with one count of driving at an unsafe speed and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Dec. 31, 2021, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Alley Martin, 21, of Shippensburg, was charged with one count each of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered Jan. 4, in Butler Township. The case was waived to county court.
John Shelleman, 38, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 33 mph and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol Jan. 2, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Matthews, 40, of Walkersville, Md., was charged with one count each of exceeding the speed limit by 11 mph in a 65-70 mph zone, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Dec. 1, 2021, in Cumberland Township. The case was held for county court.
Mariah Bailey, 27, of Chambersburg, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle with improper sun screening and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Dec. 3, 2021, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Shontel Watson, 27, of Asheboro, N.C., was charged with one count of exceeding the speed limit by 19 mph in a 55 mph zone and two counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Dec. 2, 2021, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jessica Gordon-Tyo, 30, of Chambersburg, was charged with one count each of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered Jan. 4, in Butler Township. The case was waived to county court.
Grietje Ice, 43, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a traffic lane, and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Nov. 27, 2021, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jayson Howard, 19, of Emmitsburg, Md., was charged with one count each of manufacture, delivery, or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, carrying false identification, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia April 8, in Hamiltonban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jacob Patterson, 32, of Thomasville, was charged with one count each of careless driving, exceeding the speed limit by 24 mph in a 65-70 mph zone, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Nov. 13, 2021, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jacob Martin, 38, of Orrtanna, was charged with one count of disorderly conduct Feb. 28, in Franklin Township. The case was held for county court.
Adam Gertenbach, 29, of Emmitsburg, Md., was charged with one count each of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 18 mph, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance Jan. 18, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Leah Parrish, 29, of Baltimore, Md., was charged with one count of retail theft Feb. 15, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
William Shirley, 50, of Biglerville, was charged with one count of driving on the wrong side of the roadway and two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Jan. 30, in Bendersville. The case was waived to county court.
Colleen Kline, 44, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of reckless driving, careless driving, driving at an unsafe speed, and driving under the influence of alcohol March 16, in Menallen Township. The case was waived to county court.
