Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater will be filled with the classic sounds of five guys singing on a street corner when The Doo Wop Project performs Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m., according to a Majestic release.
“The concert kicks off the Majestic’s 2022-2023 Celebrity Season, and is made possible by the J. William Warehime Foundation Fund of the Majestic’s Centennial Endowment,” the release reads.
The Doo Wop Project starts at the beginning, tracing the evolution of doo-wop from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies to the biggest hits on the radio today, according to the release.
The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring foundational tunes from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, and Sam Smith, according to the release.
Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project teamed up with PBS in June 2022 to debut a one-hour television special seen nationwide. Now, these performers will appear for one night only in Gettysburg.
“The Doo Wop Project is one of the most popular groups touring America today,” said Jeffrey Gabel, theater founding executive director. “The lion won’t sleep this night at the Majestic, because there’s going to be a whole lot of shakin’ goin’ on!”
Tickets to The Doo Wop Project start at $50 and are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg; by calling 717-337-8200; or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org.
Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College’s Constitution Parking Lot, according to the release. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.
Masks are optional and encouraged at Majestic Theater performances, the release reads.
The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and the community to celebrate the arts together
