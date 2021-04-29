The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will celebrate the opening art exhibition of Nanette Hatzes with a First Friday reception on Friday, May 7, 5-7:30 p.m. at the ACAC’s Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.
The reception is free and open to the public, but temperature checks and mask wearing are required, according to an ACAC release. The show will remain up through May 28.
