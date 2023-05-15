The 13th annual Race Against Poverty is Friday, June 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Chambersburg to benefit Support Circles, a program of South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP).

More than just a race, the Race Against Poverty includes a 5K run/walk, the Raber Runs for Kids, a DJ, info booths, food vendors, and oodles of door prizes, according to a SCCAP release.

