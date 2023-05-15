The 13th annual Race Against Poverty is Friday, June 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Downtown Chambersburg to benefit Support Circles, a program of South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP).
More than just a race, the Race Against Poverty includes a 5K run/walk, the Raber Runs for Kids, a DJ, info booths, food vendors, and oodles of door prizes, according to a SCCAP release.
“SCCAP takes great pride in bringing the Race Against Poverty to Downtown Chambersburg,” said Cheryl Brown, resource development director. “It is a great way to take a stand together against the poverty that grips many of our own and stifles our community’s full potential. The race is an important community-building fundraiser to help SCCAP continue our work in helping empower families to thrive.”
The Race Against Poverty is grateful for Manitowoc for being this year’s title sponsor. Over two dozen other local businesses are also sponsoring this year’s event.
The Race Against Poverty will include a variety of activities for people of all ages to enjoy, whether they participate in one of the races or simply come downtown to enjoy a community event and cheer on participants.
The Raber Runs for Kids, sponsored by M&T Bank, feature fun runs for kids age 11 and under. The Kids Dash is a free race (registration required) and the Kids 1-Miler is $10 per kid and includes a shirt. All kids receive a goodie bag.
All proceeds from the event go directly to continue the work of Support Circles. One out of five Franklin County families cannot meet basic living expenses without the help of assistance programs. Support Circles is a collaborative effort working to build relationships that inspire and equip our community to overcome poverty. Through this initiative, community members move into long-term stability as their dreams become reality.
5 p.m. – Same day registration and packet pick up in the King Street Church Parking lot
5-9 p.m. – Food vendors, music, informational booths, and more 6 p.m. – Raber Kids Dash Begins 6:20 p.m. – Raber Kids 1-Miler Begins 7 p.m. – 5K Runners Begin 7:05 p.m. – 5K Walkers Begin (right behind the runners) 8 p.m. – Runners Awards Ceremony and Door Prizes Posted
Same day registration for runners and walkers closes at 6:30 p.m. on Race Day
More than 100 door prizes will be given away at the awards ceremony, when the race winners are recognized. Register and learn more at raceagainstpoverty.org.
