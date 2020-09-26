Adams County
The Fairfield and Fountaindale fire departments are hosting a Wings and Shrimp To-Go Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 3. Tickets are $20 each and must be purchased prior to Sept. 27. Call 717-642-8842 or 717-729-1998 for tickets.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Adams County
The Fairfield and Fountaindale fire departments are hosting a Wings and Shrimp To-Go Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 3. Tickets are $20 each and must be purchased prior to Sept. 27. Call 717-642-8842 or 717-729-1998 for tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.